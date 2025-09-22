Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 22, offered prayers at the 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple' at Matabari. PM Modi visited the temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited an exhibition in the temple complex. "On the first day of Navratri and when the divine Durga Puja season is underway, had the opportunity to pray at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Tripura. Prayed for the well-being and prosperity of my fellow Indians," he wrote while sharing the photos on X. After praying at the temple, PM Modi inaugurated the development work of the 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. PM Narendra Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura Today; Will Launch Projects Worth Over INR 5,100 Crore.

On the first day of Navratri and when the divine Durga Puja season is underway, had the opportunity to pray at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Tripura. Prayed for the well-being and prosperity of my fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/BERCU24usZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

