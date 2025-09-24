On Tuesday, September 23, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced an additional three per cent dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. Notably, Manik Saha made the DA hike announcement in the assembly and said that it was a Durga Puja gift. "The government, despite resource constraints, has decided to release an additional 3 per cent DA for employees and DR (dearness relief) for pensioners with effect from October 1," he said. The CM further said that 1,05,739 employees and 84,342 pensioners will benefit from the DA hike, for which the government will bear an additional burden of INR 125 crore for the remaining months of the current fiscal. With the three per cent hike, Tripura government employees will now get 36 per cent dearness allowance. Manik Saha Helps Accident Victim Video: Tripura CM Stops His Convoy To Help an Injured Person on Gokulnagar Road in Sepahijala District, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Tripura Government Hikes DA for Its Employees

কর্মচারী ও পেনশনারদের জন্য শারদোৎসবের উপহার। আজ ত্রয়োদশ ত্রিপুরা বিধানসভার অষ্টম অধিবেশনের সমাপনী দিনে রাজ্যের সরকারি কর্মচারী ও পেনশনারদের জন্য অতিরিক্ত ৩% DA/DR ঘোষণা করেছি। এই সুবিধা আগামী ১লা অক্টোবর ২০২৫ থেকে কার্যকর হবে। এর ফলে DA/DR মোট হার দাঁড়ালো ৩৬%। — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 23, 2025

Everyone in Tripura Is Happy With This Decision

#WATCH | Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "We have announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for the state employees. Everyone in Tripura is happy with this decision." pic.twitter.com/tcP5Z7QGwx — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

