In a rare show of unity, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in two decades at a massive joint ‘victory rally’ in Mumbai’s Worli. The rally marked the Maharashtra government’s withdrawal of controversial resolutions making Hindi compulsory as a third language in Marathi and English medium schools. Held in Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency, the event was backed by both Uddhav’s faction and Raj’s MNS. The April 16 GR had triggered statewide protests, especially from Marathi groups. Even after the language policy was amended on June 17, pressure mounted, forcing the Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government to roll it back completely. Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray to Unite Against Hindi ‘Imposition’ in Maharashtra Schools, Says Sanjay Raut.

Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion After 20 Years

#WATCH | Mumbai: Brothers, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray share a hug as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are holding a joint rally as the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language. (Source: Shiv Sena-UBT) pic.twitter.com/nSRrZV2cHT — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)