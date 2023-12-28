According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, December 28, a Memorandum of Settlement will be signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). The peace pact with the militant group will be signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29. Manipur Insurgent Group UNLF Signs Peace Agreement; Amit Shah Calls It ‘Historic Milestone’ (See Pics and Video).

ULFA Faction to Sign Peace Pact With Centre, Assam Government

A Memorandum of Settlement will be signed between Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 29th December: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/WtQAthqex2 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

