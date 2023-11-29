New Delhi, November 29: Manipur's oldest armed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement with the Central and the state (Manipur) government in the national capital, with Home Minister Amit Shah terming the development a "historic milestone".

In a post on 'X', Shah said: "A historic milestone achieved. Narendra Modi government's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the UNLF signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi." UNLF Signs Peace Agreement With Centre: Manipur's Oldest Armed Group Agrees to Renounce Violence and Join Mainstream, Announces Home Minister Amit Shah (See Pics and Video).

The Home Minister further said: "UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress." Meitei Extremist Organisations Including PLA, UNLF Declared ‘Unlawful’ by MHA Under UAPA.

The Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month had notified an extension of its ban under the UAPA on seven "Meitei Extremist Organizations", which it said have the professed aim of secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle and "to incite indigenous people of Manipur for such secession".

