The Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to JNU former student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the North East Delhi Violence. In its judgment, the Court noted that he can't be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified & arrested in the matter. Check Tweet: North East Delhi Violence: Delhi court grants bail to JNU former student leader Umar Khalid (in file pic). Court noted that he can't be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified & arrested in the matter. pic.twitter.com/Tg7Tcu2hrJ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)