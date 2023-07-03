Mahesh Jethmalani, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP on Monday spoke on Uniform Civil Code. Mahesh Jethmalani said that UCC has to be implemented as there is no doubt about it. "Today there was some debate in the committee, but no one said that we would not like to implement UCC," he said. Speaking further, Mahesh Jethmalani said that those who opposed UCC opposed it on the basis that it should not be rushed and it should not be for the purpose of election. "Uniform Civil Code is a humanitarian issue & is important for the public...The issues are succession, inheritance, marriage, custody, and divorce if we can not bring consensus on these issues then when we say that India is a diverse country...What does that mean?...," he added. UCC: Congress MPs Demand Copy of Draft, Raises Questions Over Intention of Narendra Modi Government.

Uniform Civil Code Has To Be Implemented

#WATCH | Delhi: Mahesh Jethmalani, Senior Advocate & RS MP on UCC says, "...Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has to be implemented, there is no doubt about it. Today there was some debate in the committee, but no one said that we would not like to implement UCC...Those who opposed,… pic.twitter.com/dPsGR7m2UD — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

