Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off 'Shri Ramayan Yatra', Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train from Safdarjung Railway Station on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Lekhi said, “Today the Shri Ramayan Yatra train has been flagged off, this journey will continue for 19 days which will stop at 9 stations.” Uttarakhand CM Flags off Ayodhya-bound Aastha Special Train from Haridwar Station.

Meenakashi Lekhi Flags Off 'Shri Ramayan Yatra' Train

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off 'Shri Ramayan Yatra', Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train from Safdarjung Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/XTCFnhliCE — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

