Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday, December 27, attacked Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his remarks on Ram Temple. Speaking to the news agency PTI, he BJP leader said that Ram Mandir is not built for the people who don't believe in him, but for those who idolise him. Recently, Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress said that it bothers him that the Ram Temple and the lighting of lamps are national issues in today's politics. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: CPM Not to Attend Ram Mandir Opening, Brinda Karat Calls it ‘Politicisation of Religious Event’.

Ram Mandir Is Built for Those Who Idolise Him

VIDEO | "Ram Mandir is not built for the people who don't believe in him, but for those who idolise him," says Union Minister @M_Lekhi on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/12YGzJc2L2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

