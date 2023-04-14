Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs on Friday took a swipe at the Opposition. Speaking about the efforts being made for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections, Lekhi said, "Kya farak padta hai? Geedad ikatthe hokar bhi ladein toh sher ka muqabla karte hain kya?" Meanwhile, Lekhi will be on an official visit to Croatia and Slovenia from April 16-19. MoS Meenakashi Lekhi to Visit Croatia and Slovania from April 16.

Meenakashi Lekhi on Opposition Unity Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

#WATCH | "Kya farak padta hai? Geedad ikatthe hokar bhi ladein toh sher ka muqabla karte hain kya?.., says MoS Meenakashi Lekhi when asked about efforts being made for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections pic.twitter.com/0z2kaNCQKG — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

