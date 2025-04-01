Recently, the Allahabad High Court observed that unlawful religious conversion being a serious offence and said that the court cannot quash the proceedings on the basis of a settlement between the parties. The high court further stressed that any compromise or settlement with respect to the offence of rape, against the honour of a woman, which shakes the very core of her life and tantamount to a serious blow to her supreme honour, offending both, her esteem and dignity, is "not acceptable" to the Court. The Allahabad High Court observed while dismissing a quashing plea moved by Taufik Ahmad, seeking the quashing of the entire proceedings under Sections 420, 323, 376, 344 IPC and Section ¾ (1) U.P. Conversion Prevention Act, 2020. As per the details of the case, the accused was booked for abducting and raping a woman. ‘Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt’ Order by Allahabad HC: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Allahabad High Court Observations on Attempt To Rape.

HC Refuses to Quash Case on Basis of Compromise Between Parties

