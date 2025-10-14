Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is bringing back job listings to Facebook with a focus to help its users to find local and entry-level service jobs in the US. Facebook first launched job postings in 2017, but later removed the feature within five years. Now, it is making a return with better tools to support local employment. In a blog post, Meta said, “we’re bringing jobs on Facebook back, making it easier for people in the US to find and inquire about local jobs.” Users can now find job listings through the Jobs tab on Facebook Marketplace, where they can browse nearby openings. Job posts may also appear in local or career-related Facebook Groups. Additionally, local businesses can post jobs directly on their Facebook Pages. Instagram New Update: Meta-Owned Platform’s Teen Accounts To Follow PG-13 Guidelines by Default.

Facebook Job Listings Feature

