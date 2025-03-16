A 48-year-old man, identified as Sharif, died after being allegedly heckled and forcibly smeared with Holi colors by a group of miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. The incident occurred on a busy street where the victim was reportedly pulled out of an autorickshaw and assaulted while colors were poured on him. According to the victim’s relatives, Sharif was traveling in an autorickshaw when the accused stopped the vehicle and forcefully applied Holi colors on him. The situation escalated as he was allegedly manhandled, leading to his collapse. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify those responsible. The police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact sequence of events. Unnao Blast: 2-Storey Building Collapses After Explosion at Firecracker Factory, Many Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

Man Dies After Being Pulled From Autorickshaw

