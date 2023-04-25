The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board Results 2023 for class 10 and 12 today, April 25. The board will declare the board results at 1:30 pm. The students who appeared for the Class 10, and 12 board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Result 2023 Date Revealed: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results to Be Announced on This Date At upresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

UP Board Result 2023 Today:

