In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a Suresh Manjhi, a daily wage labourer from Kanpur was lured in for a job six months ago. According to reports, Manjhi was allegedly held captive and beaten. Reports also said that he sustained fracture in both his legs and hands. "Poisonous substances was put in his eyes. He was later sold to a man in Delhi for Rs 70k," a tweet on social media stated. As per reports, after being sold, Manjhi was forced to beg. Reportedly, he was also allegedly injected with sedatives. "When Manjhi's condition deteriorated, he was brought back to Kanpur and abandoned. Based on Manjhi's complaint, an FIR has now been registered and police have begun probe," the tweet said. Peru: Indigenous People in Amazon Rainforest Hold Several Tourists Including Britons and Americans Hostage.

UP Man Held Captive, Later Sold and Abandoned

..who forced him to beg. He was also allegedly injected with sedatives. When Manjhi's condition deteriorated, he was brought back to Kanpur and abandoned. Based on Manjhi's complaint, an FIR has now been registered and police have begun probe. Input via @suraj_livee pic.twitter.com/KibMpaGNqN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 4, 2022

