In what can be seen as a case of kidnapping, British and American tourists are among 70 adults and children, who have being held hostage by an indigenous group in the Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to reports, the detained tourists include citizens from the United States, Spain, France, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Twitter Layoffs: Employees Vent Their Frustrations Over Mass Termination Using Hashtag #OneTeam; See Reactions.

70 Held by Indigenous Group in Amazon Rainforest

British and American tourists are among 70 adults and children being held by indigenous group in Amazon rainforest https://t.co/rYpHwzy7Pv pic.twitter.com/w4P8xd838V — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)