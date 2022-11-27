In a tragic accident, a woman was crushed to death by a toy train after she fell down while trying to board it at Kanpur zoo. The deceased, a government teacher, reportedly ran into a pole while getting on the train. She lost her balance and came under the moving train. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. UP Shocker: Woman Mercilessly Beaten With Sticks Over Petty Dispute in Bulandshahr, Two Accused Women Arrested (Watch Video).

Woman Crushed to Death While Trying to Board Toy Train:

