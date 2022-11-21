In a shocking incident emerging from Uttar Pradesh, a woman was mercilessly beaten with sticks over a petty dispute in Bulandshahr under the Salempur police station area. In the video, three women can be seen assaulting a woman. The victim was seen lying on the ground while the assaulters beat her with sticks. Taking cognizance, the police have arrested two accused women for the assault. MP Shocker: Gang of Girls Brutally Thrash Young Woman as Onlookers Record Video in Indore.

Woman Mercilessly Beaten with sticks:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)