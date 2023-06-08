A video of a woman labour officer, who was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat is going viral on social media. As per reports, the woman officer has been accused of demanding Rs 1 lakh as a bribe in Baghpat. When a person was making a video of the same, the woman officer lost her cool and took broke the phone by smashing it on the ground. The 37-second video clip shows the woman labour officer arguing with the person making the video. As the video moves further, the woman officer can be seen breaking the person's mobile phone by smashing it against the ground. Reports suggest that the Kiln trader has complained to the DM and demanded action against the woman officer. Lucknow Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at an Under-Construction Building of King George's Medical University.

Woman Labour Officer Breaks Mobile Phone

