A massive fire broke out at an under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. As per reports, the blaze erupted at an under-construction building of King George's Medical University in Lucknow. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualty. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-rickshaw Godown Near Badshahnagar Metro Station, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (See Pics).

Blaze Erupts at Under-Construction Building in UP

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in an under-construction building of King George's Medical University in Lucknow. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/OULSH2uvgA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2023

