A relief camp has been set up at Govt Hr Secondary School in Kankarnallah of Naharlagun to accommodate affected people and immediate relief material has also been arranged. More than 700 shops were reduced to ashes in a massive inferno that broke out at the landmark Daily Market at Naharlagun near Itanagar on Tuesday morning. Arunachal Pradesh Fire: Nearly 700 Shops Gutted as Blaze Ravages Naharlagun Daily Market Near Itanagar (Watch Video).

Relief Camp Set Up at Naharlagun:

#UPDATE | Arunachal Pradesh: In view of the massive fire that gutted over 700 shops in Naharlagun y'day, a relief camp is set up at Govt Hr Secondary School, Kankarnallah, Naharlagun to accommodate affected people who resided in their shops. Immediate relief material arranged. https://t.co/dUAml1s0m0pic.twitter.com/oKPOPlLQyC — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

