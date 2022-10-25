Nearly 700 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Naharlagun Daily Market near Itanagar on Tuesday morning. Reports said there was no casualty in the fire that was first spotted around 4 am. Though firefighters swung into action immediately but as the shops were made of bamboo and timber with dry items stored in abundance in the market, the blaze spread fast.

Shops Reduced to Ashes as Fire Breaks Out:

Around 700 shops gutted after a massive fire breaks out in Naharlagun Daily Market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2022

#NewsAlert | Major fire in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun market; 200 shops guttedpic.twitter.com/86xOXYXW7r — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) October 25, 2022

