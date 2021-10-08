Mumbai’s Esplanade Court has rejected bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. The trio were arrested following a raid by Narcotics Control Bureau at a party on Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast. Aryan’s bail plea read, “I am a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents. I happen to be from Bollywood. I went on an invitation, refused when asked if I have drugs. They were honest not to accuse me of anything else. Data from my mobile has been retrieved and sent for forensics.”

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt And Munmun Dhamecha's Bail Plea Denied

#UPDATE | Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast

— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

