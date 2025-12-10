A major scandal has rocked Madhya Pradesh, where six Malhargarh police personnel were suspended for allegedly abducting an 18-year-old student and framing him in a fake opium smuggling case. The revelation surfaced during a hearing in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, four months after the teen, Sohanlal, was charged with possessing 2.7 kg of opium. The police had claimed they arrested him at 5 pm near Banda Khal, but CCTV footage presented in court showed men in plain clothes, identified as Malhargarh policemen, pulling him off a bus at 11:39 am. Mandsaur SP Vinod Kumar Meena admitted that the FIR did not match the actual time and location captured on video, which led the court to question the legality of the entire investigation and trigger departmental action. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

Six Malhargarh Cops Suspended After Found Guilty of Framing Teen in False Drug Case

How police ruined life of a young boy in India Sohan, a Class 12 student from Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh), was forcibly taken off a moving bus on 29 August earlier this year. Hours later, police claimed he had been caught with 2.7 kg of opium. He was produced in court and later… pic.twitter.com/VxzSuNzDio — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

