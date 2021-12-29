An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday night. Three unidentified terrorists were neutralised by the security forces. The gunfight is currently underway. The entire area has been cordoned off.

Tweets By ANI:

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district. More details awaited: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

#UPDATE | Two more unidentified terrorists neutralized in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district. Operation going on: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

