Worli Police on Sunday evening arrested accused Sumer Merchant for crushing Mumbai-based tech firm CEO Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan under his wheels when she was on a morning walk at Worli Sea Face. The accused is to be presented at the Mumbai court on March 21 for a hearing in the case. Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan, CEO of Tech Firm, Dies After Being Hit by Speeding SUV During Morning Jog at Mumbai's Worli Sea Face; Driver Arrested.

Check Details Below:

#UPDATE | Worli police arrested accused Sumer Merchant (aged 23) after registering a case under Section 304 of IPC. Police will present the accused driver in court tomorrow. The woman has been identified as Rajlaxmi Krishnan, a resident of Dadar Matunga in Mumbai. She was the… https://t.co/dE6b1xWLWp — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

