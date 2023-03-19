In a tragic incident, a CEO of Mumbai-based tech firm died after being hit by a speeding car. Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan, the top boss of Altruist Technologies, was jogging at Worli Sea Face when a speeding SUV hit her on Sunday morning. She was hit from behind and the impact was such that she flung into the air and fell to the ground. She was rushed to Nair hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The driver has been arrested according to reports. Cops are investigating if the driver was intoxicated during the incident. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video)

Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan Dies

The news has been confirmed. Very sad day for all runners. The runner is Raji, she had just completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon. She was in a CXO level. I hope @CPMumbaiPolice has take action and the culprits are behind bars .https://t.co/qsLZzZuw9m — Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) March 19, 2023

