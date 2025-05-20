The United States has taken a firm step to combat illegal immigration by restricting visas for owners and staff of travel agencies based in India that are alleged to have assisted illegal immigration to the United States. On May 19, 2025, the US State Department made the announcement. The visa restrictions target those who "knowingly facilitate illegal migration to the United States," according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. According to information obtained by the US mission in India, the restrictions are being implemented under the Immigration and Nationality Act, even though the precise number and identities of those impacted have not been made public. What Are H-1B Visa New Rules? What Changes Have Been Made in Form I-129? Here’s All You Need To Know.

US Imposes Visa Bans on Indian Travel Agents for Aiding Illegal Immigration

