In a tragic accident, two persons were killed after an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the Dayal hospital in Chandauli. The incident took place on Friday morning. Reportedly, the blast was heard 500 metres away. Police personnel and fire brigade officers are present at the spot. More details are awaited. Punjab Blast: Two Workers Killed, Four Injured After Explosion at Steel Factory’s Boiler in Ludhiana.

Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Outside Hospital:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)