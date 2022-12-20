Ludhiana, December 20: At least two persons died and four were injured after a boiler blast in a steel factory in Doraha on Tuesday. Station House Officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that the police received information from the hospital that there was a blast in a boiler in a steel factory.

"The police team immediately reached the spot. Two workers died during treatment. While four workers are injured," Singh said. Mobile Phone Blast in Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured While Playing Game After Smartphone Explodes in Mathura.

A forensic team has also been called on the spot and samples will be taken. Further investigation is underway.

