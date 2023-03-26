Two labourers died after a brick kiln wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The injured were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries. The CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident once again raises concerns about the safety of workers at brick kiln industries which have failed to even ensure general safety measures for workers. Ghaziabad: Youths Create Ruckus, Thrash Traders With Sticks in Busy Market, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Uttar Pradesh Brick Kiln Collapse

UP : बुलंदशहर के सैदपुर में ईंट भट्ठे की दीवार गिरने से 2 मजदूरों की मौत हुई, Live देखिए... pic.twitter.com/OfvJDJbORN — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)