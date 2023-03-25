The workers of Hindu Raksha Dal created a lot of ruckus and thrashed local shopkeepers including a jaggery seller with sticks in Ghaziabad’s Ghukna under Nandgram police station area. The accused activists were pressurising Niwari's jaggery seller Danish to remove his horse cart. When the local traders protested, they were thrashed fiercely. On Danish's complaint, the police have arrested many people including Ashutosh Sharma, Ashish, Jeetu, Titu, Anupam, Pravesh, Monu by registering FIR under relevant sections of IPC. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Refuses to Return Home For Father-In-Law's Last Rites, Killed by Husband.

Ghaziabad Crime

