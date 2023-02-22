A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Gandhi Nagar Colony located in Hariparvat area of Agra. A man who was lying drunk on the road was run over by a car Here in the middle of the road. The video of the act is going viral on social media. After the video went viral, the police started looking for the culprits. After the car ran over him, the young man started suffering from pain. But, the occupants of the car fled with the car from the spot. The CCTV footage of this incident went viral on the internet. The passers-by somehow came to the rescue of the injured youth. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Car Runs Over Youth In Agra:

प्रकरण स्थानीय पुलिस के संज्ञान में है एवं आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)