During the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday, a heated exchange took place between CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. The discussion was focused on the recent massacre in of a key witness in Prayagraj, with CM Yogi accusing the Samajwadi Party of promoting criminals. However, when Akhilesh Yadav mentioned Chinmayanand, CM Yogi got angry and the discussion turned into a heated debate. Yogi Adityanath said that Akhilesh Yadav should be ashamed that he did not had respect for his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. UP: Temple Dedicated to CM Yogi Adityanath Opens Up in Ayodhya’s Maurya Ka Purwa Village (See Pics).

Watch Video: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lashes at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

When CM Yogi Adityanath got angry.pic.twitter.com/BVPaVxICGv — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 25, 2023

