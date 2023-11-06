In a bizarre incident, a man reportedly died after getting bitten by a snake while playing with it in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the man can be seen holding the venomous snake inside a room. Reportedly, the deceased was under the influence of alcohol when he was playing with a snake. The deceased was identified as Rohit Jaiswal (22) from Ahirauli village of Deoria. Snake Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 25 People Die After Being Bitten by Reptiles in UP Due to Waterlogging in Several Areas.

Drunk Man Dies After Getting Bitten by Snake

In Deoria, UP, A drunk man was playing with a snake. Meanwhile, the snake bit him, due to which he died.#viralvideo #deoria #UttarPradesh #India pic.twitter.com/Eo7n5cO6WQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 5, 2023

