A major blaze erupted at a shop in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a swift response from multiple fire tenders currently on the scene. Details are still emerging about the incident. Video footage shared by news agency PTI captures the intense efforts of fire personnel battling the blaze, with thick black smoke emerging from the affected shop. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Three Houses Gutted Into Flames As Cylinder Explodes in Lakhimpur, Video of Smoke Covering Area Goes Viral.

Prayagraj Shop Engulfed in Flames

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a shop in Prayagraj, UP; several fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/IqNKSLy6QR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2023

