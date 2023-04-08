A massive explosion occurred due to the outbreak of a gas cylinder in the kitchen in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. There was a stir in the area due to the explosion of the cylinder. Three houses were gutted in the fire. The cattle in the house were burnt alive, while the goods turned to ashes. The case has been registered under Ward No. 2 of Singhahi town. Siliguri Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bholanath Para, Six Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (See Pics).

UP Fire: Cylinder Explodes in Lakhimpur, Police Takes Notice

