The daughter of the victim in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has provided a harrowing account of her father's assault, detailing the brutal methods used by the perpetrators. She revealed that the accused beat him, drove nails into his leg, stabbed him with a knife, and ultimately shot him before hanging his body from a tree. The incident stemmed from a monetary dispute, wherein the victim, a mason, had requested payment for construction work from the former village sarpanch. A suspect has been detained as authorities continue their investigation into the horrifying incident. UP Shocker: Man Tortured to Death, Body Hanged From Tree Over Monetary Dispute in Meerut; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Daughter Details Brutal Assault on Victim in Meeru

Daughter of the victim detailing on the assault. pic.twitter.com/ikYdIM85Hs — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 27, 2023

