In a shocking incident, a man was tortured to death and later hanged from tree over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The incident took place after the man, a mason by profession, asked the former village sarpanch to clear his dues for the construction of his house. The disturbing video of the mason hanging from tree has surfaced on social media. The cops have detained an accused and probe is underway. Ghaziabad Shocker: Government School Teacher Robbed of Car at Gunpoint During Failed Kidnapping Attempt, Police Form Teams to Nab Culprits (Watch Videos).

Man Killed in Meerut

Daughter of the victim detailing on the assault. pic.twitter.com/ikYdIM85Hs — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)