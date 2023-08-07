A house collapse incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday, wherein family members were trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was immediately launched by the state administration. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment. House Collapse Caught on Camera in Punjab: Large Portion of Residence Collapses in Mohali's Kharar, Videos Surface.

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance of House Collapse Incident in Agra

UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the house collapse incident in Agra. Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment: UP CMO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2023

