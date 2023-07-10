In a shocking incident that took place in Punjab, a portion of a building in Mohali collapsed due to heavy rainfall. As per reports, the wall of the house allegedly collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district following heavy rainfall. The incident is said to have taken place at Panchwati Enclave in Mohali's Kharar. While the cause of the wall collapsing is not known, so far, there are no reports of any casualties. Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan Till July 10; Light to Moderate Widespread Rain Likely To Continue in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Portion of Wall Collapses in Mohali

Portion of Building in Mohali Collapses

#WATCH | Punjab | Portion of a building in Mohali collapsed due to heavy rain. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wsiW5zUr4B — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)