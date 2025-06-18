Kanpur, June 18: In a shocking case of betrayal, a newlywed woman in Sarawa village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur allegedly drugged her husband and in-laws with spiked lassi before fleeing with her lover, taking along INR 44,500 in cash and jewellery worth lakhs. A case has been registered against two people and police are searching for the duo.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, Sana, a resident of Loni, had married Salman on April 25. On Friday night, she reportedly served curd-based lassi to the family members, who soon fell unconscious. Around 12:30 am, a man arrived on a bike, and CCTV footage captured Sana leaving with him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Elopes With 22-Year-Old Nephew; Takes Cash INR 30,000, Jewellery.

As per the report, neighbour Chand, who noticed the suspicious activity, took a photo of the bike. An hour later, family member Arif discovered the main door open and found Sana missing. Despite attempts, he was unable to wake anyone in the house.

By morning, the family regained consciousness and discovered that not only was Sana missing, but she had also taken approximately two tolas of gold, 50 tolas of silver, and INR 44,500 in cash. Attempts to reach Sana’s family yielded no clear answers. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Police have registered a case against Sana and the unidentified man. Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar Sharma confirmed that raids are being conducted at possible hideouts and assured that arrests will be made soon. Family members expressed disbelief over the incident, saying Sana had always behaved politely and never raised suspicion. “We could not recognize her real face,” said a relative, describing the act as a complete shock to the entire household.

