In a disturbing incident, a man was tied to a pole and thrashed mercilessly with sticks on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 5, when an angry mob caught the victim, suspecting him to be stealing metal rods and tied him to a pole before flogging him. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. An FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of IPC has been lodged against seven persons at Sadar Bazar police station. Uttar Pradesh Flogging Video: Cops Brutally Assault Man, Rain Kicks, Slaps and Punches on Him in Firozabad; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Uttar Pradesh Flogging Video

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Saharanpur, a man suspected of theft was tied to a pole and brutally flogged using a stick by accused identified as Amit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/NXSJIVLO70 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)