A man was seen offering beer to the Kanwar pilgrims on a busy road in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Several videos of him giving out the alcoholic beverage to the Kanwariyas have gone viral on social media. In the purported video, several yatris could be seen taking beer cans from the man. Police have reacted to the video and swung into action. The cops later arrested the man. An FIR under relevant sections of the excise act has been registered. UP Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Kicked in Head by Neighbour In Ballia, Disturbing Assault Video Goes Viral.

Man Offers Beer To Kanwariyas in Aligarh:

प्रकरण में थाना क्वार्सी पर मु0अ0सं0- 147/23 धारा 60(1) आबकारी अधि0 पंजीकृत कर तत्काल आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) February 17, 2023

