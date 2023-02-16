A disturbing video has emerged on social media that shows an elderly woman being brutally assaulted following an argument with a neighbour over water supply. The incident took place in a village in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. In the video, the man could be seen kicking the elderly in her head. Taking cognisance of the video, UP police have registered a case against the neighbour under relevant sections of IPC. Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Thrashed by Youths After His Bike Hits Their Car in Hapur, One Held After Video Goes Viral.

Disturbing Video, Viewer Discretion Adviced:

Elderly Woman Brutally Beaten In Uttar Pradesh, Case Filed pic.twitter.com/T9GCvF7oMh — NDTV (@ndtv) February 16, 2023

