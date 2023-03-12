A man was seen stealing a bike parked outside a house in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh. The theft of the bike was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the man can be seen rolling away with the two-wheeler. It appears the bike was not handle-locked. The video has gone viral on social media. The UP police have assured strict action against the culprit. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Thief Breaks In Through Ceiling of Hero Bike Agency in UP’s Kaushambi, Takes Away Rs 50,000 Cash, Laptop and Mobile (Video).

Man Steals Bike Parked Outside House:

