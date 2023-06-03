A group of men allegedly beat a man with sticks in broad daylight on the road in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. A video of the incident reportedly occurred on Friday has surfaced online. The incident apparently occurred after the victim asked the attackers to return the cycle and mobile phone they had taken from him forcefully. A case has been registered, and a probe has been launched. Uttar Pradesh: Pilgrims Beaten Mercilessly by Miscreants Over Parking Disputes in Vrindavan, Video of Physical Assault Goes Viral.

Miscreants Thrash Man With Stick

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)