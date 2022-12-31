Zahid Khan, a resident of Tevarkhas village of Bilari Kotwali, Moradabad left his house after he was scolded by his mother when he was just 17 years of age. After 52 years, due to the long efforts of the relatives, he has returned home in his old age. While Zahid's family members are extremely happy, there is an Eid-like atmosphere in the locality. Zahid Khan had left home after his mother scolded him for failing twice in the annual examination. Zahid was surrounded by his family members, villagers and relatives at his ancestral house in Tevarkhas village when he returned and there was a celebration like atmosphere in his village. Maharashtra: Bull Kicks Man in Stomach During Bullock Cart Race in Junnar, Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)