In a shocking, man takes to Twitter for help from Uttar Pradesh Police after his elder brother started creating ruckus at home under the influence of alcohol in Kushinagar. The man tweeted "I belong to Ward number 9 (Abdul Kalam Nagar), my elder brother is roaming around in the house naked after drinking alcohol, there are small girls in the house and he is running around and beating everyone and also hitting his father, he has also brought a katta from somewhere, and is threatening to shoot everyone, administration please help." Looking into the matter, Uttar Pradesh Police asked the man to dial 112 and also said that it has informed Kushinagar Police to take quick action. To which the man replied that he had made a call on 112 and the Police also arrived but the man ran away by jumping off the roof. And now he has returned again drunk at home and repeating the same thing. Also Read | Video: Drunk Man Brings King Cobra to UP Hospital, Claims 'Venomous Snake Died After Biting Him'.

Man Cries For Help From Uttar Pradesh Police

@Uppolice @kushinagarpol हाटा कोतवाली,वार्ड नंo9(अब्दुल कलाम नगर)का हूं,मेरा बड़ा भाई दारू पीकर घर में निबस्त्र घूम रहा है,घर में छोटी बच्चियां हैं व सभी को दौड़ाकर मार रहा व पापा को भी पटक कर मार रहा है, कहीं से कट्टा लाया है,कह रहा सब को गोली मार दूंगा, प्रशासन कृपया मदद करे — shivanand yadav (@shivana_yadav) December 9, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Police's Reply

प्रकरण में तत्काल सहायता उपलब्ध करवायी जा रही है। — Kushinagar Police (@kushinagarpol) December 9, 2022

