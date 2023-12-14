A female judge in Uttar Pradesh has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), asking for his consent to end her life. Civil Judge Arpita Sahu, who is currently working in the Banda district, claimed that she faced sexual harassment and abuse from the district judge during her previous posting in Barabanki. In her letter, which spans two pages, Judge Sahu narrated the traumatic incidents that she had to endure, such as being forced to meet the district judge at night. She said she had lodged several complaints, but no action was taken against the harasser. Feeling hopeless and helpless, she appealed to the CJI to allow her to die. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Sexually Harasses, Flashes At Student in Mathura School; Disturbing Video Emerges.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला बांदा में तैनात महिला जज ने CJI को लेटर भेजकर इच्छा मृत्यु मांगी है। महिला जज ने दूसरे जनपद के जिला जज पर सेक्सुअली ह्रास करने, रात में मिलने के लिए दबाव डालने के आरोप लगाए हैं। महिला जज ने लेटर में लिखा- 'मुझे एक चलती-फिरती लाश बना दिया गया है। इस… pic.twitter.com/CzM1sutJzb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 14, 2023

